George and James Bennett, with retired Brig. Gen. Mike Bridges, restore the 11.5-foot honor pole that sits in front of the Alaska National Guard armory April 17, 2021, on Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson after 12 years since George and James originally carved it. The pole was originally built in Sitka and serves as a monument dedicated to the profound contributions of the Alaska Natives to the safety and heritage of the state in the past and present. (U.S. Army National Guard by Spc. Grace Nechanicky)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.17.2021 Date Posted: 04.27.2021 19:53 Photo ID: 6618623 VIRIN: 210417-Z-PL215-1018 Resolution: 5184x3456 Size: 7.65 MB Location: JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Alaska National Guard armory honor pole restored by Vietnam veteran and son [Image 26 of 26], by SPC Grace Nechanicky, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.