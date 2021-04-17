Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Alaska National Guard armory honor pole restored by Vietnam veteran and son [Image 20 of 26]

    Alaska National Guard armory honor pole restored by Vietnam veteran and son

    JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, UNITED STATES

    04.17.2021

    Photo by Spc. Grace Nechanicky 

    Alaska National Guard Public Affairs   

    George and James Bennett, with retired Brig. Gen. Mike Bridges, restore the 11.5-foot honor pole that sits in front of the Alaska National Guard armory April 17, 2021, on Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson after 12 years since George and James originally carved it. The pole was originally built in Sitka and serves as a monument dedicated to the profound contributions of the Alaska Natives to the safety and heritage of the state in the past and present. (U.S. Army National Guard by Spc. Grace Nechanicky)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.17.2021
    Date Posted: 04.27.2021 19:53
    Location: JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, US 
