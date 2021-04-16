Defense Logistics Agency Distribution Susquehanna, Pennsylvania, receives COVID-19 tests April 16, 2021, in support of a White House effort to distribute the over-the-counter, at-home COVID-19 test nationwide. Photo by Diana Dawa, DLA Distribution Public Affairs.
|Date Taken:
|04.16.2021
|Date Posted:
|04.27.2021 16:15
|Photo ID:
|6618188
|VIRIN:
|210416-D-WD427-0022
|Resolution:
|6016x3465
|Size:
|8.97 MB
|Location:
|NEW CUMBERLAND, PA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, DLA supports White House effort to supply COVID-19 tests nationwide [Image 3 of 3], by Diana Dawa, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
DLA supports White House effort to supply COVID-19 tests nationwide
