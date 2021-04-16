Defense Logistics Agency Distribution Susquehanna, Pennsylvania, receives COVID-19 home tests April 16, 2021, for shipment throughout the United States as part of a White House initiative. Photo by Diana Dawa, DLA Distribution Public Affairs.
|Date Taken:
|04.16.2021
|Date Posted:
|04.27.2021 16:15
|Photo ID:
|6618183
|VIRIN:
|210416-D-WD427-0001
|Resolution:
|5297x3712
|Size:
|3.58 MB
|Location:
|NEW CUMBERLAND, PA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
DLA supports White House effort to supply COVID-19 tests nationwide
