Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    DLA supports White House effort to supply COVID-19 tests nationwide [Image 1 of 3]

    DLA supports White House effort to supply COVID-19 tests nationwide

    NEW CUMBERLAND, PA, UNITED STATES

    04.16.2021

    Photo by Diana Dawa 

    Defense Logistics Agency   

    Defense Logistics Agency Distribution Susquehanna, Pennsylvania, receives COVID-19 home tests April 16, 2021, for shipment throughout the United States as part of a White House initiative. Photo by Diana Dawa, DLA Distribution Public Affairs.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.16.2021
    Date Posted: 04.27.2021 16:15
    Photo ID: 6618183
    VIRIN: 210416-D-WD427-0001
    Resolution: 5297x3712
    Size: 3.58 MB
    Location: NEW CUMBERLAND, PA, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, DLA supports White House effort to supply COVID-19 tests nationwide [Image 3 of 3], by Diana Dawa, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    DLA supports White House effort to supply COVID-19 tests nationwide
    DLA supports White House effort to supply COVID-19 tests nationwide
    DLA supports White House effort to supply COVID-19 tests nationwide

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    DLA supports White House effort to supply COVID-19 tests nationwide

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    White House

    DLA

    Federal Response

    COVID-19

    TAGS

    White House
    DLA
    CDC
    Federal Response
    Ellume

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT