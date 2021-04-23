Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Dover AFB C-17s shine at sunrise [Image 6 of 7]

    Dover AFB C-17s shine at sunrise

    DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, DE, UNITED STATES

    04.23.2021

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Stephani Barge 

    436th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    The sun rises over a C-17 Globemaster III aircraft on the flight line at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, April 23, 2021. The C-17 Globemaster III is the most flexible cargo aircraft to enter the airlift force. The aircraft can perform tactical airlift and airdrop missions and transport litters of ambulatory patients during aeromedical evacuations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Stephani Barge)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.23.2021
    Date Posted: 04.27.2021 16:06
    Photo ID: 6618182
    VIRIN: 210423-F-UO935-1031
    Resolution: 3954x1905
    Size: 911.72 KB
    Location: DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, DE, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Dover AFB C-17s shine at sunrise [Image 7 of 7], by A1C Stephani Barge, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Dover AFB C-17s shine at sunrise
    Dover AFB C-17s shine at sunrise
    Dover AFB C-17s shine at sunrise
    Dover AFB C-17s shine at sunrise
    Dover AFB C-17s shine at sunrise
    Dover AFB C-17s shine at sunrise
    Dover AFB C-17s shine at sunrise

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Dover AFB
    C-17 Globemaster III
    U.S. Air Force
    Dover Air Force Base
    Team Dover

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT