Dover AFB C-17s shine at sunrise

Nose art depicting a female maintainer is displayed on a C-17 Globemaster III at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, April 23, 2021. Aircraft nose art dates back to World War I, with its golden age occuring during World War II. Nose art continues today as an homage to aviation heritage. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Marco Gomez)

