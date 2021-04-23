Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Dover AFB C-17s shine at sunrise [Image 4 of 7]

    Dover AFB C-17s shine at sunrise

    DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, DE, UNITED STATES

    04.23.2021

    Photo by Senior Airman Marco Gomez 

    436th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    Nose art depicting a female maintainer is displayed on a C-17 Globemaster III at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, April 23, 2021. Aircraft nose art dates back to World War I, with its golden age occuring during World War II. Nose art continues today as an homage to aviation heritage. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Marco Gomez)

    This work, Dover AFB C-17s shine at sunrise [Image 7 of 7], by SrA Marco Gomez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Dover AFB
    C-17 Globemaster III
    Delaware
    Air Force
    Dover Air Force Base
    Team Dover

