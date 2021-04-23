The sun rises over a C-17 Globemaster III aircraft on the flight line at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, April 23, 2021. The C-17 Globemaster III is the most flexible cargo aircraft to enter the airlift force. The aircraft can perform tactical airlift and airdrop missions and transport litters of ambulatory patients during aeromedical evacuations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Stephani Barge)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.23.2021 Date Posted: 04.27.2021 16:06 Photo ID: 6618176 VIRIN: 210423-F-UO935-1037 Resolution: 3728x2091 Size: 1.23 MB Location: DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, DE, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Dover AFB C-17s shine at sunrise [Image 7 of 7], by A1C Stephani Barge, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.