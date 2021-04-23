Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, GERMANY

    04.23.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Leah Holton 

    86th Airlift Wing/Public Affairs

    The 786th Force Support Squadron and the United States Air Forces in Europe-Air Forces Africa Innovation and Transformation Office celebrate the new Sports Art fitness at the Northside Fitness Center on Ramstein Air Base Germany, April 23, 2021. The acquisition of the equipment was a two-year process that required the two offices to work together. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Leah Ritchey)

    This work, Powered by fitness [Image 5 of 5], by SSgt Leah Holton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Fitness
    Earth Week
    Innovation
    786th FSS
    USAFE-AFAFRICA Innovation and Transformation Office

