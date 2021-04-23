Powered by fitness

The 786th Force Support Squadron and the United States Air Forces in Europe-Air Forces Africa Innovation and Transformation Office celebrate the new Sports Art fitness equipment with a ribbon cutting ceremony at the Northside Fitness Center on Ramstein Air Base Germany, April 23, 2021. The Sports Art equipment utilizes ECO-POWR, which harnesses up to 74% of human energy and converts it to utility grade electricity for use in the facility. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Leah Ritchey)

