The 786th Force Support Squadron and the United States Air Forces in Europe-Air Forces Africa Innovation and Transformation Office celebrate the new Sports Art fitness equipment with a ribbon cutting ceremony at the Northside Fitness Center on Ramstein Air Base Germany, April 23, 2021. The Sports Art equipment utilizes ECO-POWR, which harnesses up to 74% of human energy and converts it to utility grade electricity for use in the facility. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Leah Ritchey)
|Date Taken:
|04.23.2021
|Date Posted:
|04.27.2021 13:41
|Photo ID:
|6617895
|VIRIN:
|210423-F-ON299-1102
|Resolution:
|4590x3454
|Size:
|3.5 MB
|Location:
|RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, DE
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Powered by fitness [Image 5 of 5], by SSgt Leah Holton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
