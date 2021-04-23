Powered by fitness

The 786th Force Support Squadron hosted a ribbon cutting ceremony along with the United States Air Forces in Europe-Air Forces Africa Innovation and Transformation Office to celebrate the new Sports Art fitness at the Northside Fitness Center as part of Earth Week on Ramstein Air Base Germany, April 23, 2021. The Northside Fitness Center currently has four of the Sports Art treadmills, bikes and cross-trainers and the Southside and Vogelweh Fitness Centers have one of each. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Leah Ritchey)

