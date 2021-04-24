Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Michigan’s Task Force Red Lion Administers the COVID-19 Vaccine [Image 7 of 7]

    Michigan’s Task Force Red Lion Administers the COVID-19 Vaccine

    MADISON HEIGHTS, MI, UNITED STATES

    04.24.2021

    Photo by Master Sgt. David Kujawa 

    Michigan National Guard

    U.S. Army Sgt. Lettia Morgan with the Michigan Army National Guard, currently serving with Michigan’s Task Force Red Lion COVID-19 Vaccination/Testing Team (CVTT), assists with registering residents during a community based vaccination event supporting the Oakland County Health Department, held at the United Food and Commercial Workers Union Hall, Madison Heights, Michigan, April, 24, 2021.
    The Michigan National Guard CVTTs are supporting local health care organizations in the delivery and administration of the vaccination to Michiganders. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. David Kujawa)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.24.2021
    Date Posted: 04.26.2021 21:28
    Photo ID: 6617347
    VIRIN: 210424-Z-EZ686-1009
    Resolution: 1200x1800
    Size: 1.42 MB
    Location: MADISON HEIGHTS, MI, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Michigan’s Task Force Red Lion Administers the COVID-19 Vaccine [Image 7 of 7], by MSgt David Kujawa, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Michigan’s Task Force Red Lion Administers the COVID-19 Vaccine
    Michigan’s Task Force Red Lion Administers the COVID-19 Vaccine
    Michigan’s Task Force Red Lion Administers the COVID-19 Vaccine
    Michigan’s Task Force Red Lion Administers the COVID-19 Vaccine
    Michigan’s Task Force Red Lion Administers the COVID-19 Vaccine
    Michigan’s Task Force Red Lion Administers the COVID-19 Vaccine
    Michigan’s Task Force Red Lion Administers the COVID-19 Vaccine

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    National
    Michigan
    Guard
    Vaccine
    COVID-19

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT