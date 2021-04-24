Michigan’s Task Force Red Lion Administers the COVID-19 Vaccine

U.S. Army Sgt. Lettia Morgan with the Michigan Army National Guard, currently serving with Michigan’s Task Force Red Lion COVID-19 Vaccination/Testing Team (CVTT), assists with registering residents during a community based vaccination event supporting the Oakland County Health Department, held at the United Food and Commercial Workers Union Hall, Madison Heights, Michigan, April, 24, 2021. The Michigan National Guard CVTTs are supporting local health care organizations in the delivery and administration of the vaccination to Michiganders. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. David Kujawa)

