Michigan’s Task Force Red Lion Administers the COVID-19 Vaccine

U.S. Army Spc. Kristopher Hoffa with the Michigan Army National Guard, currently serving with Michigan’s Task Force Red Lion COVID-19 Vaccination/Testing Team (CVTT), administers the COVID-19 vaccination to residents for the Oakland County Health Department, held at the United Food and Commercial Workers Union Hall, Madison Heights, Michigan, April, 24, 2021. Michigan National Guard CVTTs are supporting local health care organizations, as requested, in the delivery and administration of the vaccination to Michiganders. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. David Kujawa)
