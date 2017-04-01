Delta IV launched from Vandenberg

A United Launch Alliance Delta IV Heavy rocket carrying a National Reconnaissance Office payload launched by team Vandenberg from Space Launch Complex-6 here Monday at 1:47 p.m. PDT. This was the ninth Delta IV-Heavy launched from Vandenberg, with the first launch occurring Jan. 20, 201, and it is the largest rocket ever to launch from the West Coast of the United States. (U.S. Space Force photo by Michael Peterson)

Date Taken: 01.04.2017
Location: VANDENBERG AIR FORCE BASE, CA, US