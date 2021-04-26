Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Delta IV launched from Vandenberg [Image 3 of 3]

    Delta IV launched from Vandenberg

    VANDENBERG AIR FORCE BASE, CA, UNITED STATES

    04.26.2021

    Photo by Michael Peterson 

    30th Space Wing Public Affairs   

    A United Launch Alliance Delta IV Heavy rocket carrying a National Reconnaissance Office payload launched by team Vandenberg from Space Launch Complex-6 here Monday at 1:47 p.m. PDT. This was the ninth Delta IV-Heavy launched from Vandenberg, with the first launch occurring Jan. 20, 201, and it is the largest rocket ever to launch from the West Coast of the United States. (U.S. Space Force photo by Michael Peterson)

