    Keesler reservists support Southwest Asia operations [Image 3 of 4]

    Keesler reservists support Southwest Asia operations

    KEESLER AIR FORCE BASE, MS, UNITED STATES

    09.27.2020

    Photo by Lt. Col. Marnee Losurdo 

    403rd Wing/Public Affairs

    Members of the 403rd Wing from the 815th Airlift Squadron, the 403rd Operational Support Squadron, the 803rd Aircraft Maintenance Squadron and other support personnel have been deployed to Southwest Asia in support of Operations Inherent Resolve and Freedom Sentinel. (U.S. Air Force photo by Lt. Col. Marnee A.C. Losurdo)

    Date Taken: 09.27.2020
    Date Posted: 04.26.2021 15:19
    Photo ID: 6616721
    VIRIN: 201002-F-IL418-1001
    Resolution: 6016x4016
    Size: 3.04 MB
    Location: KEESLER AIR FORCE BASE, MS, US 
    This work, Keesler reservists support Southwest Asia operations [Image 4 of 4], by Lt. Col. Marnee Losurdo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    AFRC
    Keesler Air Force Base
    U.S. Air Force Reserve
    403rd Wing
    USAF Reserve

