Members of the 403rd Wing from the 815th Airlift Squadron, the 403rd Operational Support Squadron, the 803rd Aircraft Maintenance Squadron and other support personnel have been deployed to Southwest Asia in support of Operations Inherent Resolve and Freedom Sentinel. (U.S. Air Force photo by Lt. Col. Marnee A.C. Losurdo)
|09.27.2020
|04.26.2021 15:18
|6616720
|201002-F-IL418-1002
|6016x4016
|4.79 MB
|KEESLER AIR FORCE BASE, MS, US
|1
|0
This work, Keesler reservists support Southwest Asia operations [Image 4 of 4], by Lt. Col. Marnee Losurdo, identified by DVIDS
Keesler reservists support Southwest Asia operations
