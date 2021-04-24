A Soldier hands out armbands used to in-process trainees into MHS GENESIS—which provides a single electronic health record for service members—at the 43rd Adjutant General Reception Battalion on Fort Leonard Wood April 24 for GLWACH’s Go-Live with the new system.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.24.2021 Date Posted: 04.26.2021 14:55 Photo ID: 6616654 VIRIN: 210424-A-SU133-002 Resolution: 3896x2597 Size: 1.06 MB Location: FORT LEONARD WOOD, MO, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Army MTF tests medical record system against TRADOC’s trainee mission [Image 3 of 3], by Chad Ashe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.