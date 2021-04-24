Gwen Elam, administrative officer for medical readiness service line and physical performance service line at the General Leonard Wood Army Community Hospital, is a super user for MHS GENESIS—which provides a single electronic health record for service members—in-processes trainees at the Combined Troop Medical Clinic on Fort Leonard Wood April 24 for GLWACH’s Go-Live with the new system.
|Date Taken:
|04.24.2021
|Date Posted:
|04.26.2021 14:55
|Photo ID:
|6616656
|VIRIN:
|210424-A-SU133-003
|Resolution:
|3739x2493
|Size:
|1.43 MB
|Location:
|FORT LEONARD WOOD, MO, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Army MTF tests medical record system against TRADOC’s trainee mission [Image 3 of 3], by Chad Ashe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Army MTF tests medical record system against TRADOC’s trainee mission
