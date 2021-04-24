Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Army MTF tests medical record system against TRADOC’s trainee mission [Image 1 of 3]

    Army MTF tests medical record system against TRADOC’s trainee mission

    FORT LEONARD WOOD, MO, UNITED STATES

    04.24.2021

    Photo by Chad Ashe 

    General Leonard Wood Army Community Hospital

    Maj. Cynthia Anderson, Chief Nursing Information Officer for General Leonard Wood Army Community Hospital, oversees the in-processing of trainees into MHS GENESIS—which provides a single electronic health record for service members—at the 43rd Adjutant General Reception Battalion on Fort Leonard Wood April 24 for GLWACH’s Go-Live with the new system.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.24.2021
    Date Posted: 04.26.2021 14:55
    Photo ID: 6616653
    VIRIN: 210424-A-SU133-001
    Resolution: 4512x3008
    Size: 2.27 MB
    Location: FORT LEONARD WOOD, MO, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Army MTF tests medical record system against TRADOC’s trainee mission [Image 3 of 3], by Chad Ashe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Army MTF tests medical record system against TRADOC’s trainee mission
    Army MTF tests medical record system against TRADOC’s trainee mission
    Army MTF tests medical record system against TRADOC’s trainee mission

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Army MTF tests medical record system against TRADOC&rsquo;s trainee mission

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Fort Leonard Wood
    MEDCOM
    Regional Health Command – Central
    MHS GENESIS
    GLWACH

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT