Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Peterson AFB conducts readiness training [Image 4 of 4]

    Peterson AFB conducts readiness training

    COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, UNITED STATES

    02.24.2021

    Photo by Airman 1st Class brooke wise 

    Peterson - Schriever Garrison

    PETERSON AIR FORCE BASE, Colo. – Airmen participate in a Peterson-Schriever Garrison readiness exercise at Peterson Air Force Base, Colorado, April 12, 2021. Members of the garrison exercised readiness and emergency management principles through several different events to include chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear occurrences, aircraft crash recovery, active-shooter and suspicious package responses along with the many activities that supported those events. (U.S. Space Force photo by Airmen 1st Class Brooke Wise)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.24.2021
    Date Posted: 04.26.2021 10:11
    Photo ID: 6616108
    VIRIN: 210412-F-MC941-1297
    Resolution: 2154x1480
    Size: 1.51 MB
    Location: COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Peterson AFB conducts readiness training [Image 4 of 4], by A1C brooke wise, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Peterson AFB conducts readiness training
    Peterson AFB conducts readiness training
    Peterson AFB conducts readiness training
    Peterson AFB conducts readiness training

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    CBRN
    Peterson Air Force Base
    exercise
    Colorado

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT