PETERSON AIR FORCE BASE, Colo. – Airmen participate in a Peterson-Schriever Garrison readiness exercise at Peterson Air Force Base, Colorado, April 12, 2021. Members of the garrison exercised readiness and emergency management principles through several different events to include chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear occurrences, aircraft crash recovery, active-shooter and suspicious package responses along with the many activities that supported those events. (U.S. Space Force photo by Airmen 1st Class Brooke Wise)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.24.2021 Date Posted: 04.26.2021 10:11 Photo ID: 6616108 VIRIN: 210412-F-MC941-1297 Resolution: 2154x1480 Size: 1.51 MB Location: COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Peterson AFB conducts readiness training [Image 4 of 4], by A1C brooke wise, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.