Peterson AFB conducts readiness training

PETERSON AIR FORCE BASE, Colo. -- Airmen from across the Peterson-Schriever Garrison tend to a simulated casualty as part of a readiness exercise at Peterson Air Force Base, Colorado, April 12, 2021. The base simulated a series of incidents in order to inspect Airmen on their chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear incident response skills, and prepare them for possible real-world scenarios. (U.S. Space Force photo by Airmen 1st Class Brooke Wise)
