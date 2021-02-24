Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Peterson AFB conducts readiness training [Image 1 of 4]

    Peterson AFB conducts readiness training

    COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, UNITED STATES

    02.24.2021

    Photo by Airman 1st Class brooke wise 

    Peterson - Schriever Garrison

    PETERSON AIR FORCE BASE, Colo. -- Airmen from across the Peterson-Schriever Garrison tend to a simulated casualty as part of a readiness exercise at Peterson Air Force Base, Colorado, April 12, 2021. The base simulated a series of incidents in order to inspect Airmen on their chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear incident response skills, and prepare them for possible real-world scenarios. (U.S. Space Force photo by Airmen 1st Class Brooke Wise)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.24.2021
    Date Posted: 04.26.2021 10:11
    Photo ID: 6616105
    VIRIN: 210412-F-MC941-1215
    Resolution: 2536x1693
    Size: 1.79 MB
    Location: COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Peterson AFB conducts readiness training [Image 4 of 4], by A1C brooke wise, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Peterson AFB conducts readiness training
    Peterson AFB conducts readiness training
    Peterson AFB conducts readiness training
    Peterson AFB conducts readiness training

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    CBRN
    Peterson Air Force Base
    exercise
    Colorado

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT