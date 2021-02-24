Peterson AFB conducts readiness training

PETERSON AIR FORCE BASE, Colo. – U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Taylor Maddox, middle, 21st Civil Engineer Squadron explosive ordinance disposal technician, leads an exercise training team with Airman 1st Class Iankyali Olvera, left, 21st Communications Squadron cybersecurity technician, and Senior Airman Riley Smith, right, 21st Communications Squadron contract specialist, as part of an exercise on Peterson Air Force Base, Colorado, April 12, 2021. The Airmen were responsible for post-attack reconnaissance after a simulation of attacks. Their mission included scanning for unexploded ordnances, monitoring for the presence of liquid nerve agents and tending to possibly injured personnel. (U.S. Space Force photo by Airmen 1st Class Brooke Wise)

