During the 28th Expeditionary Combat Aviation Brigade’s deployment to the Middle East, the sexual harassment and assault response and prevention team ran a makeshift coffee shop to provide knowledge about their program and a welcoming environment to seek help. (U.S. Army photo by Master Sgt. John Paul Karpovich)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.09.2021 Date Posted: 04.26.2021 06:38 Photo ID: 6615809 VIRIN: 210426-Z-IK914-003 Resolution: 3059x2244 Size: 1.74 MB Location: CAMP BUEHRING, KW Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Soldiers use coffee, live music to prevent sexual assault [Image 4 of 4], by CPT Travis Mueller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.