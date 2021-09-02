Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Soldiers use coffee, live music to prevent sexual assault [Image 3 of 4]

    Soldiers use coffee, live music to prevent sexual assault

    CAMP BUEHRING, KUWAIT

    02.09.2021

    Photo by Capt. Travis Mueller 

    28th Expeditionary Combat Aviation Brigade

    During the 28th Expeditionary Combat Aviation Brigade’s deployment to the Middle East, the sexual harassment and assault response and prevention team ran a makeshift coffee shop to provide knowledge about their program and a welcoming environment to seek help. (U.S. Army photo by Master Sgt. John Paul Karpovich)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.09.2021
    Date Posted: 04.26.2021 06:38
    Photo ID: 6615809
    VIRIN: 210426-Z-IK914-003
    Resolution: 3059x2244
    Size: 1.74 MB
    Location: CAMP BUEHRING, KW 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Soldiers use coffee, live music to prevent sexual assault [Image 4 of 4], by CPT Travis Mueller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

