During the 28th Expeditionary Combat Aviation Brigade’s deployment to the Middle East, the sexual harassment and assault response and prevention team ran a makeshift coffee shop to provide knowledge about their program and a welcoming environment to seek help. (U.S. Army photo by Master Sgt. John Paul Karpovich)
Soldiers use coffee, live music to prevent sexual assault
