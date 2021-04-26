Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71) [Image 2 of 2]

    USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71)

    U.S. 3RD FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY

    04.26.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Carlos Hopper 

    USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71)     

    210425-N-HI746-1002

    PACIFIC OCEAN (April 25, 2021) – U.S. Sailors check for debris in the hangar bay of the aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71) April 25, 2021. The Theodore Roosevelt Strike Carrier Group is on a scheduled deployment conducting routine operations in U.S. 3rd Fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Carlos W. Hopper)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.26.2021
    Date Posted: 04.26.2021 05:51
    Photo ID: 6615803
    VIRIN: 210425-N-HI746-1002
    Resolution: 5051x3367
    Size: 1014.35 KB
    Location: U.S. 3RD FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71) [Image 2 of 2], by PO3 Carlos Hopper, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71)
    USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71)

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71)

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT