PACIFIC OCEAN (April 25, 2021) – U.S. Sailors check for debris in the hangar bay of the aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71) April 25, 2021. The Theodore Roosevelt Strike Carrier Group is on a scheduled deployment conducting routine operations in U.S. 3rd Fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Carlos W. Hopper)
|04.26.2021
|04.26.2021 05:51
|U.S. 3RD FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY
