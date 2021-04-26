Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71) [Image 1 of 2]

    USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71)

    U.S. 3RD FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY

    04.26.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Carlos Hopper 

    USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71)     

    210425-N-HI746-1008

    PACIFIC OCEAN (April 25, 2021) – U.S. Navy Aviation Structural Mechanic 2nd Class Andrew Dombrosky, from Jacksonville, Fla., left, and Aviation Structural Mechanic 1st Class Hamilton Linot, from Derby, Kan., assigned to the “Eightballers” of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 8, repair a gunner’s seat from an MH-60S Sea Hawk in the hangar bay of the aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71) April 25, 2021. The Theodore Roosevelt Strike Carrier Group is on a scheduled deployment conducting routine operations in U.S. 3rd Fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Carlos W. Hopper)

    USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71)
    USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71)

