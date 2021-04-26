210425-N-HI746-1008



PACIFIC OCEAN (April 25, 2021) – U.S. Navy Aviation Structural Mechanic 2nd Class Andrew Dombrosky, from Jacksonville, Fla., left, and Aviation Structural Mechanic 1st Class Hamilton Linot, from Derby, Kan., assigned to the “Eightballers” of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 8, repair a gunner’s seat from an MH-60S Sea Hawk in the hangar bay of the aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71) April 25, 2021. The Theodore Roosevelt Strike Carrier Group is on a scheduled deployment conducting routine operations in U.S. 3rd Fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Carlos W. Hopper)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.26.2021 Date Posted: 04.26.2021 05:51 Photo ID: 6615800 VIRIN: 210425-N-HI746-1008 Resolution: 6000x4000 Size: 1.01 MB Location: U.S. 3RD FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71) [Image 2 of 2], by PO3 Carlos Hopper, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.