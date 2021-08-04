137th SOW participates in Ability to Survive and Operate (ATSO) exercise at Razorback Range, Ark.

Master Sgt. Brian Cronk, chief of weapons and tactics with the 146th Air Support Operations Squadron (146th ASOS), follows and observes a small group of tactical air control party (TACP) specialists from a distance as they prepare to enter a wooded area and set up an initial rally point at Razorback Range near Fort Smith, Ark., April 9, 2021, as part of an Ability to Survive and Operate (ATSO) exercise . During the ATSO exercise, the 146th ASOS TACPs focused on redefining their baseline skillsets, accomplishing day and night operations, conducting deep reconnaissance and focusing on day and night targeting. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Master Sgt. Andrew M. LaMoreaux)
|Date Taken:
|04.08.2021
|Date Posted:
|04.25.2021 18:56
|Photo ID:
|6615283
|VIRIN:
|210409-Z-HL234-0006
|Resolution:
|7756x5171
|Size:
|31.3 MB
|Location:
|RAZORBACK RANGE, AR, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|1
