    137th SOW participates in Ability to Survive and Operate (ATSO) exercise at Razorback Range, Ark.

    RAZORBACK RANGE, AR, UNITED STATES

    04.08.2021

    Photo by Andrew LaMoreaux  

    137th Special Operations Wing Public Affairs

    Master Sgt. Brian Cronk, chief of weapons and tactics with the 146th Air Support Operations Squadron (146th ASOS), follows and observes a small group of tactical air control party (TACP) specialists from a distance as they prepare to enter a wooded area and set up an initial rally point at Razorback Range near Fort Smith, Ark., April 9, 2021, as part of an Ability to Survive and Operate (ATSO) exercise . During the ATSO exercise, the 146th ASOS TACPs focused on redefining their baseline skillsets, accomplishing day and night operations, conducting deep reconnaissance and focusing on day and night targeting. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Master Sgt. Andrew M. LaMoreaux)

    Air National Guard
    AFSOC
    National Guard
    Oklahoma National Guard
    Will Rogers Air National Guard Base
    137th Special Operations Wing

