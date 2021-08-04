137th SOW participates in Ability to Survive and Operate (ATSO) exercise at Razorback Range, Ark.

Tactical air control party (TACP) specialists from the 146 Air Support Operations Squadron practice land navigation as they move toward an observation point to engage in deep reconnaissance at Razorback Range near Fort Smith, Ark., April 9, 2021, as part of an Ability to Survive and Operate (ATSO) exercise. The TACPs’ mission was to find a location where they can covertly observe their objective, let the target area develop and start reporting back patterns of life and other relevant movements that could be used to develop a robust targeting package for approval by a target engagement authority. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Master Sgt. Andrew M. LaMoreaux)

