A tactical air control party (TACP) specialist from the 146th Air Support Operations Squadron (146th ASOS) moves through the woods toward his objective area at Razorback Range near Fort Smith, Ark., April 9, 2021, as part of an Ability to Survive and Operate (ATSO) exercise . The 146th ASOS practiced deep reconnaissance scenarios that involved entering the training area, moving toward the objective location, setting up an observation point and developing a robust targeting package on multiple targets. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Master Sgt. Andrew M. LaMoreaux)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.08.2021 Date Posted: 04.25.2021 18:56 Photo ID: 6615284 VIRIN: 210409-Z-HL234-0013 Resolution: 7259x4839 Size: 25.51 MB Location: RAZORBACK RANGE, AR, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 2 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 137th SOW participates in Ability to Survive and Operate (ATSO) exercise at Razorback Range, Ark. [Image 3 of 3], by Andrew LaMoreaux, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.