Flight Operations

210423-N-WQ732-2010 ARABIAN GULF (April 23, 2021) Lt. John McAleer scans for contacts as the guided-missile cruiser USS Monterey (CG 61) transits the Strait of Hormuz, April 23. Monterey is supporting the IKE Carrier Strike Group while deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area and conducting naval operations to ensure maritime stability and security in the Central Region, connecting the Mediterranean and the Pacific through the western Indian Ocean and three strategic choke points. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Chelsea Palmer)

