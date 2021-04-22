Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Replenishment-at-sea [Image 2 of 7]

    Replenishment-at-sea

    ARABIAN GULF

    04.22.2021

    Photo by Seaman Apprentice Chelsea Palmer 

    Carrier Strike Group Two (CSG-2)

    210422-N-WQ732-2053 ARABIAN GULF (April 22, 2021) Electronics Technician 2nd Class Alexandra Deleon uses signal paddles during a replenishment-at-sea between guided-missile cruiser USS Monterey (CG 61) and Military Sealift Command fleet replenishment oiler USNS Patuxent (T-AO 201) in the Arabian Gulf, April 22. Monterey is supporting the IKE Carrier Strike Group while deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area and conducting naval operations to ensure maritime stability and security in the Central Region, connecting the Mediterranean and the Pacific through the western Indian Ocean and three strategic choke points. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Chelsea Palmer)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.22.2021
    Date Posted: 04.25.2021 12:32
    Photo ID: 6615076
    VIRIN: 210422-N-WQ732-2053
    Resolution: 4654x2798
    Size: 614.37 KB
    Location: ARABIAN GULF
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Replenishment-at-sea [Image 7 of 7], by SA Chelsea Palmer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Replenishment-at-sea
    Replenishment-at-sea
    Replenishment-at-sea
    Replenishment-at-sea
    Flight Operations
    Flight Operations
    Flight Operations

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    #USNAVY
    #C5F
    #ARABIANGULF
    #IKESCG2021
    #USSMONTEREY
    #STRAITTRANSIT

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT