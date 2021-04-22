210422-N-WQ732-1003 ARABIAN GULF (April 22, 2021) Operations Specialist Seaman Tremayne Tsinnjinne uses binoculars to scan for contacts as the guided-missile cruiser USS Monterey (CG 61) approaches Military Sealift Command fleet replenishment oiler USNS Patuxent (T-AO 201) for a replenishment-at-sea in the Arabian Gulf, April 22. Monterey is supporting the IKE Carrier Strike Group while deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area and conducting naval operations to ensure maritime stability and security in the Central Region, connecting the Mediterranean and the Pacific through the western Indian Ocean and three strategic choke points. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Chelsea Palmer)

