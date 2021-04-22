Mark VI patrol boat escorts the French Marine Nationale aircraft carrier FS Charles de Gaulle (R 91)

210422-N-UH865-1429 ARABIAN GULF (April 22, 2021) – Sailors assigned to Commander, Task Force (CTF) 56, operate a Mark VI patrol boat during a high value asset escort of the French Marine Nationale aircraft carrier FS Charles de Gaulle (R 91) in the Arabian Gulf, April 22. CTF 56 is responsible for planning and execution of expeditionary missions in the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Frank L. Andrews)

