    Mark VI patrol boat escorts the French Marine Nationale aircraft carrier FS Charles de Gaulle (R 91) [Image 2 of 3]

    Mark VI patrol boat escorts the French Marine Nationale aircraft carrier FS Charles de Gaulle (R 91)

    ARABIAN GULF

    04.22.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Lynn Andrews 

    U.S. Naval Forces Central Command / U.S. 5th Fleet

    210422-N-UH865-1541 ARABIAN GULF (April 22, 2021) – A Mark VI patrol boat, attached to Commander, Task Force (CTF) 56, escorts the French Marine Nationale aircraft carrier FS Charles de Gaulle (R 91), during a high value asset escort in the Arabian Gulf, April 22. CTF 56 is responsible for planning and execution of expeditionary missions in the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Frank L. Andrews)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Mark VI patrol boat escorts the French Marine Nationale aircraft carrier FS Charles de Gaulle (R 91) [Image 3 of 3], by PO1 Lynn Andrews, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    NECC
    U.S. Navy
    5th Fleet
    CTF 56
    Mark VI

