210422-N-UH865-1541 ARABIAN GULF (April 22, 2021) – A Mark VI patrol boat, attached to Commander, Task Force (CTF) 56, escorts the French Marine Nationale aircraft carrier FS Charles de Gaulle (R 91), during a high value asset escort in the Arabian Gulf, April 22. CTF 56 is responsible for planning and execution of expeditionary missions in the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Frank L. Andrews)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.22.2021 Date Posted: 04.25.2021 04:14 Photo ID: 6614933 VIRIN: 210422-N-UH865-1541 Resolution: 1895x1363 Size: 241.53 KB Location: ARABIAN GULF Web Views: 7 Downloads: 3 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Mark VI patrol boat escorts the French Marine Nationale aircraft carrier FS Charles de Gaulle (R 91) [Image 3 of 3], by PO1 Lynn Andrews, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.