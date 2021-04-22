Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Mark VI patrol boat escorts the French Marine Nationale aircraft carrier FS Charles de Gaulle (R 91) [Image 1 of 3]

    Mark VI patrol boat escorts the French Marine Nationale aircraft carrier FS Charles de Gaulle (R 91)

    ARABIAN GULF

    04.22.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Lynn Andrews 

    U.S. Naval Forces Central Command / U.S. 5th Fleet

    210422-N-UH865-1259 ARABIAN GULF (April 22, 2021) – Gunner’s Mate 1st Class Andrew Davies, assigned to Commander, Task Force (CTF) 56, mans a .50-caliber machine gun aboard a Mark VI patrol boat during a high value asset escort of the French Marine Nationale aircraft carrier FS Charles de Gaulle (R 91), in the Arabian Gulf, April 22. CTF 56 is responsible for planning and execution of expeditionary missions in the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Frank L. Andrews)

    Date Taken: 04.22.2021
    Location: ARABIAN GULF
    NECC
    U.S. Navy
    5th Fleet
    CTF 56
    Mark VI

