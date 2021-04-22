210422-N-UH865-1259 ARABIAN GULF (April 22, 2021) – Gunner’s Mate 1st Class Andrew Davies, assigned to Commander, Task Force (CTF) 56, mans a .50-caliber machine gun aboard a Mark VI patrol boat during a high value asset escort of the French Marine Nationale aircraft carrier FS Charles de Gaulle (R 91), in the Arabian Gulf, April 22. CTF 56 is responsible for planning and execution of expeditionary missions in the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Frank L. Andrews)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.22.2021 Date Posted: 04.25.2021 04:14 Photo ID: 6614932 VIRIN: 210422-N-UH865-1272 Resolution: 2784x1856 Size: 612.96 KB Location: ARABIAN GULF Web Views: 5 Downloads: 3 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Mark VI patrol boat escorts the French Marine Nationale aircraft carrier FS Charles de Gaulle (R 91) [Image 3 of 3], by PO1 Lynn Andrews, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.