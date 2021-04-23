Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    BRIDGEPORT, CA, UNITED STATES

    04.23.2021

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Andrew Bray 

    Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center, Twentynine Palms

    A U.S. Marine with 2nd Battalion, 5th Marine Regiment, applies camouflage face paint during the final assessment at Mountain Warfare Training Exercise (MTX), a sub event of Service Level Training Exercise 3-21 at Marine Corps Mountain Warfare Training Center, Bridgeport, California, on April 23, 2021. The purpose of MTX is to teach Marines to survive and operate in extreme weather and mountainous environments. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Andrew R. Bray)

    Date Taken: 04.23.2021
    Date Posted: 04.25.2021 00:59
    Photo ID: 6614846
    VIRIN: 210423-M-MY519-1132
    Resolution: 6704x4472
    Size: 22.73 MB
    Location: BRIDGEPORT, CA, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2/5 Marines conclude MTX with final exercise [Image 12 of 12], by LCpl Andrew Bray, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

