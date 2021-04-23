2/5 Marines conclude MTX with final exercise

A U.S. Marine with 2nd Battalion, 5th Marine Regiment, holds security during the final assessment at Mountain Warfare Training Exercise (MTX), a sub event of Service Level Training Exercise 3-21 at Marine Corps Mountain Warfare Training Center, Bridgeport, California, on April 23, 2021. The purpose of MTX is to teach Marines to survive and operate in extreme weather and mountainous environments. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Andrew R. Bray)

Date Posted: 04.25.2021
by LCpl Andrew Bray