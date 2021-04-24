Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III provides the commencement address during the 2021 Florida Agricultural and Mechanical University commencement ceremony, virtually, at the Pentagon, Washington, D.C., April 24, 2021. (DoD photo by U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Brittany A. Chase)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.24.2021 Date Posted: 04.24.2021 22:04 Photo ID: 6614729 VIRIN: 210424-D-BM568-1257 Resolution: 5633x3913 Size: 3.05 MB Location: WASHINGTON, DC, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III gives FAMU Commencement Address [Image 5 of 5], by SSgt Brittany Chase, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.