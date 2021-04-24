Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III gives FAMU Commencement Address [Image 2 of 5]

    Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III gives FAMU Commencement Address

    WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES

    04.24.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Brittany Chase 

    Office of the Secretary of Defense Public Affairs   

    Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III provides the commencement address during the 2021 Florida Agricultural and Mechanical University commencement ceremony, virtually, at the Pentagon, Washington, D.C., April 24, 2021. (DoD photo by U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Brittany A. Chase)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.24.2021
    Date Posted: 04.24.2021 22:04
    Photo ID: 6614727
    VIRIN: 210424-D-BM568-1138
    Resolution: 5435x3826
    Size: 3.65 MB
    Location: WASHINGTON, DC, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III gives FAMU Commencement Address [Image 5 of 5], by SSgt Brittany Chase, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Pentagon
    OSD
    Washington D.C.
    FAMU
    Press Briefing Room
    SECDEFAustin

