Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III attends the 2021 Florida Agricultural and Mechanical University commencement ceremony, virtually, at the Pentagon, Washington, D.C., April 24, 2021. (DoD photo by U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Brittany A. Chase)
|Date Taken:
|04.24.2021
|Date Posted:
|04.24.2021 22:04
|Photo ID:
|6614726
|VIRIN:
|210424-D-BM568-1058
|Resolution:
|5278x3946
|Size:
|3.35 MB
|Location:
|WASHINGTON, DC, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III gives FAMU Commencement Address [Image 5 of 5], by SSgt Brittany Chase, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT