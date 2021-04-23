Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Coast Guard conducts at-sea exercises with Italian coast guard

    MEDITERRANEAN SEA

    04.23.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Sydney Phoenix 

    U.S. Coast Guard Atlantic Area

    MEDITERRANEAN SEA (April 23, 2021) Petty Officer 3rd Class Alexander Ashburn retrieves a simulated survivor from the ocean while aboard a 35-foot long-range interceptor II cutter boat during the search and rescue exercise between the U.S. Coast Guard Legend-class national security cutter Hamilton (WMSL 753) and the Italian coast guard Dattilo-class offshore patrol vessel Ubaldo Diciotti (CP 941) in the Mediterranean Sea, April 23, 2021. Hamilton is on a routine deployment in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of U.S. national interests and security in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Sydney Phoenix)

    Date Taken: 04.23.2021
    Date Posted: 04.24.2021 21:51
    Photo ID: 6614685
    VIRIN: 210423-G-ID129-2003
    Resolution: 2048x1367
    Size: 1.12 MB
    Location: MEDITERRANEAN SEA
