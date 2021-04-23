MEDITERRANEAN SEA (April 23, 2021) Petty Officer 3rd Class Alexander Ashburn retrieves a simulated survivor from the ocean while aboard a 35-foot long-range interceptor II cutter boat during the search and rescue exercise between the U.S. Coast Guard Legend-class national security cutter Hamilton (WMSL 753) and the Italian coast guard Dattilo-class offshore patrol vessel Ubaldo Diciotti (CP 941) in the Mediterranean Sea, April 23, 2021. Hamilton is on a routine deployment in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of U.S. national interests and security in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Sydney Phoenix)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.23.2021 Date Posted: 04.24.2021 21:51 Photo ID: 6614685 VIRIN: 210423-G-ID129-2003 Resolution: 2048x1367 Size: 1.12 MB Location: MEDITERRANEAN SEA Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, U.S. Coast Guard conducts at-sea exercises with Italian coast guard [Image 4 of 4], by PO3 Sydney Phoenix, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.