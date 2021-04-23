MEDITERRANEAN SEA (April 23, 2021) The crews of the U.S. Coast Guard Legend-class national security cutter Hamilton (WMSL 753) and the Italian coast guard Dattilo-class offshore patrol vessel Ubaldo Diciotti (CP 941) conduct simulated search and rescue exercises and helicopter hoist operations in the Mediterranean Sea, April 23, 2021. Hamilton is on a routine deployment in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of U.S. national interests and security in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Lt. Andrew Breen)
|Date Taken:
|04.23.2021
|Date Posted:
|04.24.2021 21:50
|Photo ID:
|6614683
|VIRIN:
|210423-G-G0108-1279
|Resolution:
|2048x1365
|Size:
|1.24 MB
|Location:
|MEDITERRANEAN SEA
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, U.S. Coast Guard conducts at-sea exercises with Italian coast guard [Image 4 of 4], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
