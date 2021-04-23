Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Coast Guard conducts at-sea exercises with Italian coast guard

    U.S. Coast Guard conducts at-sea exercises with Italian coast guard

    MEDITERRANEAN SEA

    04.23.2021

    U.S. Coast Guard Atlantic Area

    MEDITERRANEAN SEA (April 23, 2021) The crews of the U.S. Coast Guard Legend-class national security cutter Hamilton (WMSL 753) and the Italian coast guard Dattilo-class offshore patrol vessel Ubaldo Diciotti (CP 941) conduct simulated search and rescue exercises and helicopter hoist operations in the Mediterranean Sea, April 23, 2021. Hamilton is on a routine deployment in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of U.S. national interests and security in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Lt. Andrew Breen)

    Date Taken: 04.23.2021
    Date Posted: 04.24.2021 21:50
    Location: MEDITERRANEAN SEA
    USCG
    Partnerships
    Hamilton
    Coast Guard
    WMSL

