    The inaugural three-day Desert Leadership Seminar [Image 3 of 3]

    TWENTYNINE PALMS, CA, UNITED STATES

    04.22.2021

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Gustavo Romero 

    Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center, Twentynine Palms

    Military Spouses participate in a small group workshop session during the inaugural Desert Leadership Seminar at Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center (MCAGCC), Twentynine Palms, California, April 23, 2021. The three-day seminar is designed to empower military spouses by enhancing their leadership skills through workshops, training segments, and networking. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Gustavo Romero)

