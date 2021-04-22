The inaugural three-day Desert Leadership Seminar

Rebecca Jackson (right), receives a graduation award during the inaugural Desert Leadership Seminar at Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center (MCAGCC), Twentynine Palms, California, April 23, 2021. The three-day seminar is designed to empower military spouses by enhancing their leadership skills through workshops, training segments, and networking. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Gustavo Romero)
