U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Matthew experiences an MC-130J Commando II virtual reality maintenance training program during an Air Education and Training Command Integrated Technology Platform demonstration April 15, 2021, at Cannon Air Force Base, N.M. ITP team members from around the Air Force showed event attendees how VR training programs have already benefitted other squadrons and are ready for rapid acquisition and assimilation into current aircraft maintenance operations. (U.S. Air Force photo illustration by Staff Sgt. Peter Reft/photo manipulated for operational security)
|Date Taken:
|04.15.2021
|Date Posted:
|04.23.2021 18:06
|Photo ID:
|6613980
|VIRIN:
|210415-F-YW474-0006
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|37.7 MB
|Location:
|CANNON AFB, NM, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, VR Future is Ready Now [Image 5 of 5], by SSgt Peter Reft, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
