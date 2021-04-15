Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    VR Future is Ready Now [Image 3 of 5]

    VR Future is Ready Now

    CANNON AFB, NM, UNITED STATES

    04.15.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Peter Reft 

    27th Special Operations Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Col. Robert Masaitis, 27th Special Operations Wing commander, experiences an MC-130J Commando II aircraft virtual reality maintenance training program during an Air Education and Training Command Integrated Technology Platform demonstration April 15, 2021, at Cannon Air Force Base, N.M. Masaitis and other wing leaders learned how fully functioning VR programs are ready to roll out to squadrons and how they can assimilate the technology into current and future operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Peter Reft)

    Date Taken: 04.15.2021
    Date Posted: 04.23.2021 18:06
    Photo ID: 6613978
    VIRIN: 210415-F-YW474-0044
    Resolution: 7615x4283
    Size: 18.88 MB
    Location: CANNON AFB, NM, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, VR Future is Ready Now [Image 5 of 5], by SSgt Peter Reft, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    VR
    Air Force
    innovation
    ITP
    accelerate change

