VR Future is Ready Now

Air Education and Training Command Integrated Technology Platform team members conduct a virtual reality training product demonstration for leaders of the 27th Special Operations Wing April 15, 2021, at Cannon Air Force Base, N.M. The ITP demonstration showed Cannon Commandos that the aircraft maintenance VR training programs have already benefitted other U.S. Air Force Wings and are ready to roll out for a variety of air frames, some of which Air Force Special Operations Command already utilizes. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Peter Reft)

