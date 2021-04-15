Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    VR Future is Ready Now [Image 4 of 5]

    VR Future is Ready Now

    CANNON AFB, NM, UNITED STATES

    04.15.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Peter Reft 

    27th Special Operations Wing Public Affairs

    Air Education and Training Command Integrated Technology Platform team members conduct a virtual reality training product demonstration for leaders of the 27th Special Operations Wing April 15, 2021, at Cannon Air Force Base, N.M. The ITP demonstration showed Cannon Commandos that the aircraft maintenance VR training programs have already benefitted other U.S. Air Force Wings and are ready to roll out for a variety of air frames, some of which Air Force Special Operations Command already utilizes. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Peter Reft)

    Date Taken: 04.15.2021
    Date Posted: 04.23.2021 18:06
    VIRIN: 210415-F-YW474-0035
    Location: CANNON AFB, NM, US
    VR
    Air Force
    innovation
    ITP
    accelerate change

