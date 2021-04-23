SpaceX Falcon 9 Rocket Launch

A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket launches from Space Launch Complex 39A April 23, 2021, at Kennedy Space Center, Florida. The rocket launched the four members of Dragon Crew-2 into space. The astronauts will spend six months on the International Space Station performing a variety of experiments and maintenance actions on the orbiting laboratory.(US Air Force video by Senior Airman Alexandra Minor)

Date Taken: 04.23.2021
Location: CAPE CANAVERAL, FL, US